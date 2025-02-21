All Wolfpack

NC State Basketball Heading Toward Its All-Time Worst Season

If the NC State basketball squad loses out, the 2024-25 Wolfpack would sink to matching a program record.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts versus UNC
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts versus UNC / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
Should Kevin Keatts and his eighth NC State basketball team add just one more win across their remaining five-game slate in the regular season, the 2024-25 Wolfpack (10-16, 3-12 ACC) will avoid tying Keatts' 2021-22 collection (11-21, 4-16 ACC) for the most losses in program history.

But just one more victory wouldn't be enough to earn an ACC Tournament or NIT invite.

No, without tallying at least two more wins, NC State won't even have the opportunity to defend the eventual 2023-24 Final Four attendees' conference crown. And such a letdown, whether including the program record for losses or not, would have to equate to the Wolfpack's all-time lousiest campaign.

As things stand, the 2024-25 NC State basketball squad, fresh off Wednesday night's 97-73 road loss and season sweep at the hands of rival UNC, is in an eight-way tie for the eighth-worst Wolfpack season in the loss column.

Plus, the potential next four losses from here would each lead to a climb on the list until reaching No. 2 alone with a 20-loss total, thereby matching 2021-22 for NC State's fewest ACC wins since the conference moved to a 20-game schedule in 2019-20.

Keatts and his current bunch can begin steering clear of the most undesirable pages in the NC State history books when they welcome the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-7, 11-4 ACC) to the Lenovo Center at 2 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN2).

