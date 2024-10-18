Top NC State Basketball Recruit Makes Cuts, Sets Decision Date
Combine Academy (N.C.) guard Kaden Magwood, an NC State basketball recruiting target since early July, is now down to a final three in his recruitment. And the 6-foot-1, 170-pound four-star has set a decision for Nov. 11.
His finalists are NC State, Auburn, and Ole Miss.
Magwood, No. 53 overall and No. 1 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, checked out the Wolfpack on an official visit the last weekend of August. It was the first official visit of his senior year, and he's since toured both Auburn and Ole Miss.
“When you go to the Final Four, they really notice you," Magwood explained to On3's Joe Tipton about his thoughts on eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack. "When I was with Coach Keatts, everyone knew him everywhere we went. The way they play, the way they practice, before the visit, I didn’t realize how intense things were there. Everything is close by on that campus, and they have tunnels that make it easier to get around everywhere.
"My relationship continues to grow with them since the visit. I talk to the coaches like every week, so things are still good there."
No 247Sports Crystal Ball picks exist for the Kaden Magwood sweepstakes. However, chatter among insiders suggests Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and his staff are the outright favorites to land the potent backcourt talent.
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack's 2025 recruiting haul contains two early pledges in Christ School (N.C.) four-star forward Zymicah Wilkins and Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.