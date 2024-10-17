Recent NC State Basketball Recruiting Visitor Reporting UNC Interest
Neither the NC State basketball recruiters nor their UNC basketball counterparts have officially entered the fray for Berean Baptist Academy (N.C.) lefty forward Josiah Sanders, who ranks No. 1 among 2026 North Carolina preps in the eyes of On3. Each rival has extended six offers to the current crop of high school juniors.
ALSO READ: Former NC State Star Signs With Hawks Before Getting Waved
But eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff hosted the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Sanders earlier this month. And this week, the four-star prospect informed On3's Jamie Shaw of the significant interest coming from Keatts & Co. and Hubert Davis' Tar Heels.
"We're hearing from NC State," Sanders, a versatile wing sitting at No. 103 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, said. "I went on an unofficial visit there. They haven’t offered yet, though. We're hearing from Utah and UNC, too, a few others as well, but those are the ones we hear from the most right now."
For now, Rutgers, Georgetown, VCU, and Iowa are Josiah Sanders' most active suitors, he noted to Shaw.
Meanwhile, the 2026 NC State basketball offer sheet includes a handful of recruits who haven't eliminated the Wolfpack from consideration: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) five-star guard JJ Andrews, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star center Latrell Allmond, Germantown High School (Miss.) four-star center Sam Funches, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Cody Peck.
ALSO READ: NC State Pro Dereon Seabron Tallies First Field Goals in Preseason
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.