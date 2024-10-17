All Wolfpack

Recent NC State Basketball Recruiting Visitor Reporting UNC Interest

NC State basketball may soon find itself in a rivalry battle for one of the premier in-state talents on the 2026 recruiting trail.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

Neither the NC State basketball recruiters nor their UNC basketball counterparts have officially entered the fray for Berean Baptist Academy (N.C.) lefty forward Josiah Sanders, who ranks No. 1 among 2026 North Carolina preps in the eyes of On3. Each rival has extended six offers to the current crop of high school juniors.

ALSO READ: Former NC State Star Signs With Hawks Before Getting Waved

But eighth-year Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff hosted the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Sanders earlier this month. And this week, the four-star prospect informed On3's Jamie Shaw of the significant interest coming from Keatts & Co. and Hubert Davis' Tar Heels.

"We're hearing from NC State," Sanders, a versatile wing sitting at No. 103 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, said. "I went on an unofficial visit there. They haven’t offered yet, though. We're hearing from Utah and UNC, too, a few others as well, but those are the ones we hear from the most right now."

For now, Rutgers, Georgetown, VCU, and Iowa are Josiah Sanders' most active suitors, he noted to Shaw.

Meanwhile, the 2026 NC State basketball offer sheet includes a handful of recruits who haven't eliminated the Wolfpack from consideration: Little Rock Christian Academy (Ark.) five-star guard JJ Andrews, Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer, John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star center Latrell Allmond, Germantown High School (Miss.) four-star center Sam Funches, and IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star center Cody Peck.

ALSO READ: NC State Pro Dereon Seabron Tallies First Field Goals in Preseason

Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of NC State Wolfpack on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining NC State Wolfpack on SI in 2024, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball