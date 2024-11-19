National Media Completely Snubs NC State Basketball Squad
NC State basketball does not appear in this week's AP Top 25 Poll or USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll, not even among the unranked squads receiving votes. So, in the eyes of AP voters, Kevin Keatts' eighth Wolfpack bunch is not one of the top 49 teams in the country, nor is it one of the 41 garnering at least one vote from the coaches.
Plus, on Monday morning, national college hoops expert Jon Rothstein dropped NC State from the ROTHSTEIN 45 after placing the Pack at No. 45 last week.
Yes, despite the fact that the defending ACC Tournament champion and Final Four participant boasts a 4-0 overall record, State is now completely absent from the national rankings. It's almost as if no one knows the only undefeated ACC squad in North Carolina even exists.
The 2024-25 NC State basketball team, fresh off Monday night's 72-49 home win over Colgate, will get a chance to demand respect from the voters when the Wolfpack faces No. 6-ranked Purdue at the Rady Children's Invitational in San Diego, Calif., at 3 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 28 (FS1).
Until then, though, chances are folks will continue to overlook the collection in Raleigh, regardless of how it performs at home against William & Mary at 7 p.m. ET Friday (ACC Network Extra).
