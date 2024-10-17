All Wolfpack

Former NC State Basketball Star Signs With Hawks Before Getting Waived

It looks as though NC State basketball talent Jarkel Joiner will begin the 2024-25 season in the G League.

Matt Giles

NC State basketball guard Jarkel Joiner
NC State basketball guard Jarkel Joiner / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images
Jarkel Joiner went undrafted following his 2022-23 NC State basketball graduate campaign, in which the 6-foot-1, 180-pound electrifying guard finished second on the team in scoring at 17.0 points per game while averaging 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals after transferring from Ole Miss.

He spent the 2023-24 season playing for the Atlanta Hawks' G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. And chances are that's where the 25-year-old from Oxford, Miss., will begin his sophomore year as a pro.

On Tuesday, the Hawks signed Joiner to an Exhibit 10 deal. They waived him on Wednesday, though.

Even so, Joiner now has the opportunity to earn an Exhibit 10 bonus worth up to $77,500 should he again spend 60 days or more with the Skyhawks this season.

Joiner was on the Atlanta Hawks' roster for NBA 2K25 Summer League play in Las Vegas back in July, marking his second straight summer suiting up for the franchise.

As a rookie, Jarkel Joiner didn't see any action for the Atlanta Hawks in the regular season. However, he averaged a promising 9.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists across his 46 outings for the College Park Skyhawks. He shot 43.7 percent from the field, 30.5 percent beyond the arc, and 79.3 percent at the charity stripe.

Published
Matt Giles
