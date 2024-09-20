NC State Basketball Welcomes Huge 2025 Recruit for Campus Tour
Recent chatter suggests NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his crew might be in a head-to-head battle with Georgetown for the services of Christ School (N.C.) center Zymicah Wilkins.
Currently, the Wolfpack recruiters are hosting the 6-foot-8, 215-pound four-star on his three-day official visit in Raleigh. That trip wraps up on Saturday, NC State Wolfpack On SI confirmed.
Wilkins, who ranks No. 81 overall and No. 3 among North Carolina preps on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, initially planned to tour NC State the last weekend of August. The longtime Wolfpack target had to reschedule at the time but vowed to visit Keatts & Co. soon. And so he is now, just a few weeks after Keatts popped by to check in on him at his school.
As things stand, Zymicah Wilkins is down to the top seven he announced back in early August. NC State is on that list, of course, along with Georgetown, Villanova, Georgia, Clemson, Dayton, and South Carolina.
He visited Georgetown earlier this month.
For now, the 2025 NC State basketball recruiting haul consists of only one verbal commit in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard Ricardo Greer Jr., who ranks No. 159 overall in the cycle and is the namesake son of the 1997-01 Pitt basketball scoring star.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.