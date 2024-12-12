Notable Shift in Demeanor of NC State Basketball Senior Talent
On Saturday, NC State basketball newcomer Dontrez Styles, a transfer from Georgetown who began his college career playing for Wolfpack rival UNC, delivered a season-high 21 points in an 84-74 home overtime win over Florida State. That effort marked his first time posting back-to-back double-digit scoring outings as a senior, a promising sign considering his virtual nonexistence in the team's back-to-back losses in San Diego the previous week.
And the 22-year-old Styles followed it up with his third straight double-digit performance, finishing with 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and only one turnover to help power the Pack (7-3, 1-0 ACC) to Tuesday night's 66-56 victory over Coppin State in Reynolds Coliseum.
Granted, it wasn't Styles' best shooting night. He missed seven of his first eight field goal attempts.
But as NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts pointed out, the Kinston, N.C., native's perseverance against Coppin State, posting a 6-for-13 overall clip by game's end, speaks to his growth in the mindset department when the ball doesn't go in the hole at first:
"I thought he had some great looks [in the first half], and it just didn't go," Keatts explained about the 6-foot-6, 210-pounder. "The one thing I like about him is I like his mentality now. You know, he's not hanging his head. He's still being aggressive. Early on in the year, when he would miss those shots, he would hang his head.
"And you guys know this: I've coached the likes of Terquavion Smith and Jarkel Joiner. They don't think they're ever going to miss, even if they miss 10, and I want a guy like Dontrez to kind of get to that mode."
Dontrez Styles is now averaging 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting a career-high 47.7 percent from the field.
