Only One NC State Basketball Player in 2026 Mock Draft
NC State basketball hasn't been the pre-draft home of any NBA Draft selection since Dennis Smith Jr. came off the board at No. 9 overall back in 2017. Now, though, in Will Wade's first year at the helm in Raleigh, the Wolfpack is in position to potentially produce at least one draft pick in 2026, largely thanks to the new coaching staff's work in this year's transfer portal.
ALSO READ: Five-Star Point Guard Lands on Wolfpack Recruiting Wishlist
On Friday morning, ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo released their first way-too-early 2026 mock draft. It includes NC State basketball newcomer Darrion Williams, albeit with the senior transfer forward from Texas Tech not appearing until almost midway through the second round at No. 41 overall.
Last season, Williams' second year with the Red Raiders after playing his freshman campaign at Nevada, the 6-foot-6, 225-pounder averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 83.6 percent at the charity stripe.
He arrived at NC State as a two-time all-conference selection, including an All-Big 12 First Team nod as a junior.
"He's a nightmare matchup for opponents, and he can take advantage of whatever a defense might throw at him," Will Wade said after Darrion Williams made his Wolfpack commitment official in late May. "He's got incredible strength for a wing player but also is an extremely intelligent basketball player..."
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball news.