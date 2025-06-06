All Wolfpack

Surging North Carolina Prospect Prepares for NC State Basketball Visit

Potential NC State basketball target Justin Caldwell has now scheduled a pair of upcoming trips in his recruitment.

Berean Baptist Academy (N.C.) rising senior Justin Caldwell will arrive in Raleigh for an unofficial tour of the NC State basketball program late next week, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward told HS Top Recruits on Friday evening.

Caldwell, set to begin his visit with the Wolfpack on Thursday before checking out the South Carolina Gamecocks the following week, is a mere three-star prep at the moment. But the polished force sure appears to be knocking on the door of four-star status at No. 186 overall, No. 34 at his position, and No. 9 among North Carolinians on the 247Sports 2026 Composite.

His growing list of full-fledged suitors includes Xavier, Maryland, Villanova, Memphis, Georgetown, Ohio State, and Arizona State, plus a handful of other high-major offers.

Meanwhile, having all but completed an undeniably promising 2025-26 roster despite only a few months on the job, first-year NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his cohorts have turned a sizeable chunk of their recruiting efforts to the next cycle, now hoping to snag their first 2026 prizes.

