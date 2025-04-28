Recent NC State Basketball Visitor Now Trending Elsewhere
In just over two weeks since outbound Alabama freshman Derrion Reid entered the transfer portal, momentum has shifted once or twice in his recruitment. Most recently, at least in the eyes of many insiders, the shift was from the NC State basketball program to an SEC school.
Due in large part to the Wolfpack's trio of frontcourt wins in the portal across two days late last week, the need for Reid in Raleigh no longer seems as critical.
However, just last Monday, NC State basketball head coach Will Wade and his cohorts welcomed Reid to campus. They undoubtedly looked like a top contender at that time, as the Wolfpack staff was the first to secure an official visit from the 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward.
The following day, though, Reid was in Oklahoma to check out the Sooners.
Now, chatter suggests Oklahoma is the outright favorite to land the former five-star recruit from Georgia.
He's also heard from reigning national champion Florida, plus a handful of other programs between the SEC and ACC.
Derrion Reid, currently stacking up at No. 37 overall in the transfer portal, ranked No. 10 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite before averaging 6.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per outing as a Crimson Tide rookie.
