Sudden NC State Basketball Bucket-Getter Had to Adjust On, Off Court
After shooting 4-for-7 from deep in a 24-point performance to highlight Saturday's 85-73 upset home victory over Wake Forest, NC State basketball freshman guard Paul McNeil has now tallied 52 points across his past four outings, sizzling to the tune of a combined 8-for-15 clip beyond the arc.
The Rockingham, N.C., native's scoring total in that stretch, culminating in his first career start and ensuing game-best bucket-finding effort, accounts for 65.0 percent of his 80 points as a four-star Wolfpack newcomer. McNeil's 28 minutes versus Wake almost doubled his previous high.
Eighth-year NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts commented on McNeil's recent surge for the Wolfpack (11-16, 4-12 ACC) during his conference media teleconference on Monday:
"He's worked extremely hard. You know, typical freshman: comes in, man, loves the freedom that he has in college, probably having a good time off the court.
"Big-time scorer out of high school but really has to adjust to how to score at the college level — a little bit more physicality, game's a little bit quicker — but has stayed and locked into the process and has gotten better and worked hard every day.
"And you know, usually at some point, freshmen will turn a corner, and we started seeing that with him about two or three weeks ago in practice and the times that we've put him in the game.
"I'm just happy for him. He's worked so hard, and our team needed some energy. And I thought he provided a lot of energy and made shots for us on Saturday."
NC State is now gearing up for a road bout against the Syracuse Orange (11-16, 5-11 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPNU).
