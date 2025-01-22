Surging 2025 Recruit Names NC State Basketball Among Finalists
Blake High School (Fla.) senior forward Joshua Lewis began garnering NC State basketball interest in November, not long after he decommitted from South Florida following the death of the Bulls' head coach, Amir Abdur-Rahim, in late October.
Now, Lewis has Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack among his top five, along with Auburn, Michigan State, Iowa, and Marquette. And he's getting ready to announce his college choice at 4 p.m. ET Thursday.
Stacking up at No. 44 overall, No. 11 among small forwards, and No. 11 in Florida on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, the 6-foot-7, 185-pound four-star could become Keatts & Co.'s highest-ranked prize in the cycle. He's enjoyed an impressive climb since debuting at No. 100 back in November 2023.
"Lewis is a talented and versatile wing with lots of untapped potential," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Travis Branham noted on Wednesday. "He has impressive physical tools with his size, length, fluidity, and bounce and uses those tools well on the defensive end of the floor and on the glass."
No 247Sports Crystal Ball picks currently exist for the Joshua Lewis sweepstakes.
Meanwhile, the early 2025 NC State basketball signees are Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) three-star guard RJ Greer and Christ School (N.C.) four-star center Zymicah Wilkins. As things stand, they give the Wolfpack the No. 47-ranked collection in the country, per 247Sports.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State basketball recruiting news.