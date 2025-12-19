Scottie Ebube Brings the Edge Will Wade Wants in Wolfpack

RALEIGH — NC State men's basketball finds itself in the midst of a minor identity crisis, at least according to head coach Will Wade. The group assembled largely through the transfer portal after Wade took over the program in March fell short of Wade's standards over the last month, while failing to win games against high-level opponents like Auburn, Kansas and Texas.

Wade made a surprising decision to put senior center Scottie Ebube into the starting five for the Wolfpack's matchup against UNC Asheville. While he lasted just 90 seconds, it was a sign that Wade saw something he liked about the athletic big man. That attraction showed up once again in the massive win over Texas Southern, as Ebube played a season-high 14 minutes.

A band is going to play

NC State's head coach has a way with words not many coaches do. That might stem from his background as a teacher and part-time historian. After the 108-72 win over Texas Southern, Wade expressed his frustrations with his group with a lengthy tirade. A few players escaped his ire, including the volatile Ebube. In fact, one of his best lines of the night came when he described Ebube's playing style.

"He plays with an edge and I'm the dumbass for not playing him. I should play him more," Wade said. "When he's in there... We've got a lot of guys that go in there and they're neutral, like they're walking around on eggshells... When he's in there something is going to happen. Somebody's band is playing. Ours or theirs, but somebody is playing... And that's a good thing."

In his 14 minutes of work, Ebube scored five points, hauled in three rebounds and swatted three Texas Southern shots emphatically. He also racked up five fouls in a hurry. But as Wade said, things happened, one way or another. The big man was asked after the game whether he liked to dunk the basketball or block shots more.

"Block," he said. "It just fires up everybody and helps the team."

The man of few words made an impact. That is what Wade wants. Players making an impact in some way, shape or form. Players filling a role. Ebube provided that on Wednesday.

"Scottie is the only guy we've got that can come from the weak side and make the block off of a shield," Wade said. "We hadn't done that all year long. 11 games into the year, haven't done it. Scottie comes in, BOOM, like volleyball, bats that thing all over the place."

NC State needs a spark. While Ebube might not be a long-term solution in that regard, nor a reliable one, he certainly plays with the edge Wade so desperately wants from the rest of his team. The coach will try to get his team to emulate that spirit in the final non-conference matchup of the season against Ole Miss. If the players ahead of him don't, Ebube might be back in the fold, with the bands playing one way or another.

