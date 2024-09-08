Five-Star Wears NC State Basketball Jersey in Raleigh
NC State basketball head coach Kevin Keatts and his staff hosted La Lumiere School (Ind.) guard Darius Adams this weekend, marking the coveted recruit's first of six official visits in his senior year.
On Saturday night, Adams posted seven pictures from his Wolfpack photoshoot on his Instagram page. He's wearing the black NC State basketball threads in all of them.
They include a shot of Adams standing between his parents, plus another of him with the school's 2024 ACC Tournament and NCAA Tournament South Region trophies in his lap:
The 6-foot-5, 165-pound multi-faceted standout, who appears at No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is arguably the Wolfpack's best hope at reeling in a five-star talent from the 2025 recruiting trail.
Adams will travel to Tennessee to check out the Volunteers next weekend. His other four scheduled official visits are to Michigan State the weekend after next, Alabama the following weekend, UConn the first weekend of October, and Notre Dame the weekend after that.
As things stand, the NC State basketball recruiting team has landed one 2025 prize in Archbishop Alter High School (Ohio) guard Ricardo Greer Jr., a three-star prospect who boasts a No. 160 overall composite ranking and committed to Kevin Keatts & Co. back in June.
Last weekend, the Wolfpack hosted another priority 2025 backcourt target in Combine Academy (N.C.) four-star Kaden Magwood, No. 57 overall in the class.