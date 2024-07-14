How to Watch NC State Basketball Treasure's Second Summer League Game
Of the six NC State basketball products on an NBA 2K25 Summer League roster looking to earn a contract for next season, Cleveland Cavaliers forward DJ Burns and Atlanta Hawks guard Jarkel Joiner are the only two who logged double-digit points in their respective teams' openers in Las Vegas this week. Three of the six didn't play a single minute.
Plus, Burns and Joiner each finished with only four points.
Burns, who played 12 minutes as a backup to former UNC basketball forward Pete Nance in Cleveland's 106-79 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday, will get the next crack at generating more buzz for Wolfpack talent in Summer League competition. He and the Cavs square off against the Milwaukee Bucks at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday (NBA TV).
As for Joiner and the Hawks, they face the San Antonio Spurs at 8 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2).
The Spurs roster includes Burns' 2023-24 NC State basketball co-star in fellow undrafted first-year pro DJ Horne. He didn't see any playing time in Saturday's 83-77 win over the Portland Trail Blazers but totaled 20 minutes on the floor between his two appearances at the California Classic earlier in the week.
Meanwhile, 2021-22 Wolfpack star guard Dereon Seabron has a chance to hear his number for the first time in this year's Summer League when he and the Chicago Bulls, 1-0 but with Seabron riding the pine, battle the Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. Sunday (ESPN2).