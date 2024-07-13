NC State Basketball: Kevin Keatts Arrives Early for Huge Recruit
Kevin Keatts and his NC State basketball recruiting team were relatively early to the Sam Funches sweepstakes. They extended an offer to the Germantown High School (Miss.) big man back in late August, months before his sophomore season began.
ALSO READ: NC State Head Coach Enters Another 2026 Recruiting Battle
And on Saturday morning, Keatts was up bright and early to watch Funches in action at the MADE Hoops August Live prep showcase in Georgia.
The eighth-year Wolfpack head coach wasn't the only suitor on hand for an 8 a.m. contest featuring the 6-foot-11, 220-pound Funches, who ranks No. 21 overall and No. 1 among full-fledged centers on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. Coaches from Mississippi State, Kansas State, Gonzaga, Ole Miss, Appalachian State, and Abilene Christian were also in the crowd, MADE Hoops director of events Jeff Kovner reported:
Per the 247Sports Composite, Funches is the highest-ranked prospect and only composite five-star on Kevin Keatts' 2026 recruiting wishlist.
That NC State basketball offer sheet has grown to five names and includes two other centers: John Marshall High School (Va.) four-star Latrell Allmond, who landed his offer from the Wolfpack six weeks before Funches, and the latest addition to Keatts' target list in Carmel Christian School (N.C.) four-star Cody Peck.