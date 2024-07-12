Former NC State Basketball Star Heading to World's Biggest Stage
On Sunday, Spain punched its ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games via a qualifying tournament victory. Two days later, the country announced its 12-man roster for the Olympics. And it features 2010-13 NC State basketball sensation Lorenzo Brown.
The 33-year-old Brown's ongoing professional career has included multiple seasons apiece in the NBA, G League (originally called the NBA D-League), and leagues overseas. His time in Europe led to his Spain citizenship in 2022.
Now, it's safe to say he was a no-brainer pick for the Spain roster this summer after starring for the squad in qualifying action.
He and Spain will compete against Canada, Greece, and Australia in Group A action, beginning with their bout against Australia on July 27. It's the "Group of Death" in light of the fact that some place Spain, Canada, and Australia among the legitimate contenders to end up in the gold-medal game on Aug. 10.
Lorenzo Brown, who came off the board No. 52 overall at the 2013 NBA Draft, was a two-time All-ACC selection for the Wolfpack. The 6-foot-5 floor general from Georgia led the conference in steals and minutes as a sophomore before finishing atop the ACC leaderboard in assists the following season and making a return trip to the NCAA Tournament under former NC State basketball head coach Mark Gottfried.