Bench Production Wins the Day for NC State

RALEIGH — In the loss to Virginia, NC State's bench scored just seven points. One of the team's key players, senior guard Tre Holloman, suffered an ankle injury which sidelined him for most of the game. Knowing the injury would likely force him out of the next game against Boston College, coach Will Wade knew he needed more from the rest of the team's reserves Tuesday night.

The Wolfpack bench responded with one of its best performances of the season, scoring 31 points in the 79-71 victory over BC. Most of the production came from talented four-star guard Matt Able and Houston transfer Terrance Arceneaux, as that pair combined to score 23 of the 32. However, it was a well-rounded effort in other areas from the group.

Getting more out of Able

Before the game, Wade discussed Able's lack of production on the pregame radio show. In his first 15 games with the Wolfpack, the freshman averaged 8.1 points, shooting 31% from 3-point range during that stretch. There were flashes, like a 15-point outing in the loss to Seton Hall, but also some serious struggles to go along with those impressive moments.

After taking what Wade called the "restrictor plate" off of Able, the young guard responded with one of his best performances. Able scored 11 points and hauled in six rebounds, while also utilizing his impressive length and athleticism in NC State's relentless full-court pressure to generate two steals. There was also a personal element to Able's performance.

"This is his dad's alma mater, so I know it meant a little bit more to him and the family," Wade said. "I'm very pleased with how he played and he's continuing to get better and to play better. I'm excited about where he's going to go from here."

A surprise from Arceneaux

With Holloman out, more minutes opened up for the bench guards. Naturally, Arceneaux, who struggled throughout his first two months playing for Wade, was able to get more minutes against the Eagles. Like Able, he responded with some of his best basketball of the season, scoring a season-high 12 points.

He quickly knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first half and was very active on the defensive end. When Arceneaux was brought on board by Wade and the Wolfpack staff, the expectation was for him to bring a level of toughness and athleticism on the defensive side of things that the rest of the roster lacked. He tallied a pair of steals and a block in the victory.

