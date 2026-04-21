Best Defensive NC State Pack Pros in NFL History

RALEIGH — NC State has yet another batch of young players eagerly awaiting their next chapter in the NFL, with the Draft set to begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh. For a program still lacking an ACC title game appearance, the Wolfpack has produced some noteworthy players at the professional level over the years.

While many of the Pack Pros came from the offensive side of the football, there are a few defensive standouts who went on to have successful NFL careers. Who are some of NC State's best defenders in the league?

LB Vaughan Johnson (Drafted in 1984)

Sep 29, 1991; Atlanta, GA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New Orleans Saints linebacker Vaughan Johnson (57) on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons at Fulton County Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

There weren't many more intimidating linebackers in the NFL than Vaughan Johnson during his time in the league. However, his reputation as a big, hard-hitting linebacker started in Raleigh when he played for Monte Kiffin and the Wolfpack from 1980 to 1983. Johnson earned All-American honors from various outlets during his senior season and walked away with First-Team All-ACC recognition.

After being drafted by the New Orleans Saints, Johnson played nine seasons in the NFL. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 1989. His eight seasons in New Orleans earned him Saints Hall of Fame status as well. Johnson passed away in 2019 after battling kidney disease.

Safety Adrian Wilson (Drafted in 2001)

Nov. 25, 2012; Glendale, AZ, USA: Arizona Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson against the St. Louis Rams at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A connection from NC State helped Adrian Wilson get his start in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals. Two-time All-ACC offensive lineman Steve Keim went into scouting and front office work with Arizona, where he helped bring the talented safety to the Cardinals after they played together in Raleigh. Wilson was a Second-Team All-ACC honoree in 2000 before he left for the NFL Draft.

With the Cardinals, Wilson was a five-time Pro Bowler while also earning First-Team All-Pro recognition in 2009 and Second-Team All-Pro honors twice during his lengthy career.

DE Mario Williams (Drafted in 2006)

Oct 24, 2015; London, United Kingdom; Buffalo Bills guard defensive end Mario Williams (94) during NFL on Regent Street before the International Series game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mario Williams was the first overall pick by the Houston Texans in the 2006 NFL Draft, becoming the first such Wolfpack player since Roman Gabriel to be selected with the first pick. He earned such lofty draft status with a remarkable career in Raleigh, where he held the all-time sack record of 25.5 sacks for 12 years until it was broken by the next great NC State defensive end. Williams was a two-time First-Team All-ACC honoree and Third-Team All-American in 2005.

He had success as a sack artist in the NFL throughout his career, topping 10 sacks five times in his 11 seasons in the league. Williams made four Pro Bowl rosters and was named First-Team All-Pro for his efforts with the Buffalo Bills in 2014. He retired in 2016 with 97.5 sacks and 121 tackles for loss.

DE Bradley Chubb (Drafted in 2018)

Nov 18, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Bradley Chubb (9) lines up during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Bradley Chubb was the one who broke the sack record previously held by Williams, as he racked up 26 sacks in his four seasons at NC State. In his senior season, Chubb exploded for the Wolfpack, racking up 10 sacks en route to an ACC Defensive Player of the Year award, First-Team All-ACC honors, and unanimous All-American honors in 2017.

His efforts helped him get drafted fifth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He's gone on to become one of the more feared edge rushers in the league because of his consistency and athleticism, although he has struggled with injuries at various points in his career. He'll suit up for the Buffalo Bills in 2026.