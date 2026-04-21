Best Offensive NC State Pack Pros in NFL History

RALEIGH — Several former NC State football players are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2026 NFL Draft to find out if their football journeys will continue in the league or if they will need to grind their way through the undrafted free agency process in the coming months. Either way, each of them hopes to be one of the next legendary Pack Pros.

For a program not known for its football success historically, NC State has an impressive roster of NFL stars throughout the years, especially on the offensive side of the field. Who are the best Wolfpack players to suit up in the NFL over the years?

QB Roman Gabriel (Drafted in 1962)

Dec 6, 1970; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Roman Gabriel (18) at the line of scrimmage at the Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Roman Gabriel was one of the first great Wolfpack players to thrive in the NFL, having been drafted after three seasons at NC State in 1962. During his time in Raleigh, the Wilmington, N.C., native earned First-Team All-ACC honors twice (1960 and 1961) and ACC Player of the Year honors in those same years as well. For his collegiate efforts, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.

The signal caller spent 16 seasons in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles, emerging as one of the first true gunslingers in the league. He became the first and only Asian-American to win an NFL MVP in 1969. His No. 18 jersey is retired at NC State.

WR Torry Holt (Drafted in 1999)

Oct 28, 2023; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina State Wolfpack receiver Torry Holt looks on during the first half against the Clemson Tigers at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

As for pass catchers, no NC State receiver has come close to being more productive than program legend Torry Holt was in his four seasons. Holt still holds program records for career, single-season and single-game touchdown receptions and receiving yards, racking up 3,379 yards and 31 scores during his career with the Pack.

He went on to become a crucial cog in the "Greatest Show on Turf" offense for the St. Louis Rams, even winning Super Bowl XXXIV. He made seven Pro Bowl rosters and earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2003. His No. 81 jersey is retired at NC State. Holt remains on the outside looking in of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, earning semifinalist votes for the last five years. He is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, however.

QB Philip Rivers (Drafted in 2004)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, ahead of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There aren't many players more beloved around Raleigh to this day than Philip Rivers is. From 2000 to 2003, Rivers electrified NC State football with his unorthodox throwing motion, bringing a new level of excitement to Wolfpack football under head coach Chuck Amato. Rivers still holds several passing records, walking away with 13,484 yards and 95 touchdown passes.

Including his return to the league during the 2025 season, Rivers played in 18 different NFL seasons throughout his career, walking away as one of the great gunslingers of his era despite never winning a Super Bowl or MVP. He is a surefire Pro Football Hall of Famer, although he restarted his clock when he returned to the Colts. Rivers walked away from the NFL with 425 passing touchdowns and ranks 12th all-time in passing yards with 63,284.

Russell Wilson (Transferred to Wisconsin for 2011 season, Drafted in 2012)

November 27, 2010; College Park, MD, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Russell Wilson (16) is pressured out of the pocket by the Maryland Terrapins defense at Byrd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Even though his collegiate career ended elsewhere, Russell Wilson still left NC State as one of the more successful athletes in recent program history. He played both football and baseball with the Wolfpack. Wilson earned ACC Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and Second-Team All-ACC recognition after the 2010 season.

After being drafted by the Seattle Seahawks, Wilson went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle. He racked up two NFC Championships and earned Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2019. His trademark became his mobility and improvisation, which helped during his prime. Since leaving Seattle, it's been a struggle for Wilson, but he still showed flashes of greatness in spurts with the Broncos, Giants and Steelers.

OG Joe Thuney (Drafted in 2016)

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) celebrates the Bears win against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Joe Thuney was one of the carryovers between the Tom O'Brien and Dave Doeren eras at NC State, turning into one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the ACC under the latter in the early days of his Wolfpack tenure. Thuney earned First-Team All-ACC and All-American honors for his efforts during the 2015 season, his senior year. That was just the beginning of a career full of accolades.

After being drafted by the New England Patriots, Thuney went on to win two Super Bowls under Bill Belichick while protecting Tom Brady. He ended up with the next great NFL quarterback in Kansas City, helping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to Super Bowl titles as well. In 2025, he won the first-ever NFL Protector of the Year award playing guard for the Bears. He will go in NC State's Ring of Honor at some point during the 2026 season.