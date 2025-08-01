Will NC State Be The Leader For This 2026 Prospect?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have put a lot of focus into recruiting as of recently. This is simply due to the fact that they have been one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting the best of the best.
The Wolfpack has yet to land some of their targets on their recruiting board, but they have landed 18 commits in the 2026 class as of recently. They had many players on visits throughout official visit season that has yet to announce their commitment to a program.
On of the commits that they have landed that has been a difference maker in their class is D'Various Surratt. Surratt is their highest-rated commit in the class at this time, and is a safety prospect from the state of North Carolina, as he held offers from many different schools like the Wolfpack where he would commit.
He has detailed his commitment in the past.
"It just felt like home. The times I went up for visits, it felt like a special place to be and a special place to be a part of," the North Carolina State Wolfpack commit confirmed with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment decision and more.
Another commitment that the Wolfpack has landed is Tristen Hill from the state of Georgia. Those who keep up with me understand how important I believe the Peach State is.
"What made me commit to NC State was the family atmosphere and the vision the coaches have for me. From the moment I stepped on campus, I felt welcomed," said Hill who is a North Carolina State Wolfpack commit, when talking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his commitment decision.
The NC State Wolfpack have high hopes landing a specific prospect, as they are hopeful to bring in on e of the better players that has yet to commit in the 2026 class. That player being Brendan Alexander.
Alexander has many different offers, but one thing worth noting is he only took an official visit to the Wolfpack, and only the Wolfpack. This could lead many to believe that they are the leader, however with someone holding as many offers as he does, the Wolfpack will have their hands full if they want to land his commitment. No decision date has yet to be set, and he will be a premier commitment when his time comes to make a decision..