Recruit Set to Officially Visit North Carolina State
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continued to be one of the better recruiting teams in the nation, even despite their lackluster total commit Count that has haunted them this whole time as they continue to search for new guys to add to the class, but I have only landed a total of 18 commits which is far beyond being what would be considered extremely low compared to teams of their caliber.
By no means is the North Carolina State Wolfpack program one of the most popular football programs in the nation. However, they are greedy and they have what it takes to be a winning program year in and year out as long as things fall together how they should, as they have continued to show improvements on the football field, which is a big part of improving the recruiting scene.
They continue to search for what could be their next big win in the recruiting scene as there is plenty more that is left to be talked about such as a new prospect who has started to become one of their top targets in the class as he remains uncommitted at this time, but has been targeted by many different schools, including some of the top schools that are the big bad wolves of recruiting and across the nation
Brody Smith Set to Officially Visit North Carolina State
The prospect that is set to visit them is Brody Smith.
Not only is Smith visiting the Wolfpack, but he is officially visiting the Wolfpack, which means the visit won't be for just one day as it will be for the whole weekend.
This is the Hail Mary type of visit that prospects go on to see how they believe they could fit in with a system or with a program as the Wolfpack are going to do whatever they can to land the town to prospect as he would be one of their top prospects if not their top prospect on paper when you look at the 2026 class as they will have to fight off many different teams for him, including the Tennessee volunteers as he is from the state of Tennessee, and that is the in-state program that is challenging heavily for him at this time and has often been considered the favorite to land him for over a year now.
He said to make a decision sooner rather than later, many believe, although there has yet to be an announcement on the date he will be committing. This will likely come after his official visit, as the talented prospect will likely choose between the two programs following this visit, as he has already visited the Tennessee Volunteers, and they are continuing to be in a great spot in his recruitment.
With the visit starting on Friday, anything is possible.
