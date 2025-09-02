Critical Changes to NC State Depth Chart in Week 2
RALEIGH, N.C. -- The North Carolina State Wolfpack coaching staff clearly saw some things that needed to change after the team's 24-17 victory over East Carolina on Thursday.
With a massively improved Virginia team waiting on the horizon for the Wolfpack on Saturday, NC State released its expected depth chart for the matchup. Head coach Dave Doeren also provided a critical medical update on a key player during his Monday evening press conference.
While some of the changes may not come as too much of a surprise, they demonstrate just how deeply Doeren and his staff believe in the team. NC State will likely tinker with the lineup a lot in the early stages of the season.
NC State Depth Chart for Week 2 against Virginia
Key Nuggets from the Week 2 Depth Chart
The Kicking Situation
- The depth chart now has an "OR" marker between redshirt freshman Nick Konieczynski and graduate senior Kanoah Vinesett.
- Konieczynski was problematic in the win over ECU, as he missed two of his three field goal attempts and struggled from outside the 30-yard line.
- Doeren said the decision to start Konieczynski in the opener stemmed from his 91% accuracy the team tracked during fall camp.
- Redshirt freshman Charlie Birstwistle will remain on kickoff duty for now.
The Injury Update
- After taking a major hit and leaving the ECU game in the second half, Doeren announced wide receiver Noah Rogers is healthy.
- "Noah is good. He's totally cleared. Looking forward to having him back," Doeren said.
- Rogers likely had to clear concussion protocol after he took the hit to the head.
Changes with the Secondary
- Another instance of an "OR" between starters occurred within NC State's secondary on the depth chart.
- After starting the ECU game at right cornerback, redshirt junior Jamel Johnson lost the guaranteed top spot.
- Redshirt sophomore Brian Nelson II was listed as the other option on that side of the NC State secondary alongside Johnson.
- True freshman Caden Gordon also moved up in the depth chart and was named the team's No. 3 overall cornerback.
- Second-string nickelback Jaren Sensabaugh no longer appeared on the depth chart, likely due to an injury sustained during the game. He was replaced by true freshman Jivan Baly.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.