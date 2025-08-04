Will NC State Land the Brother of This NFL Star?
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has been targeting many different players in the 2026 class. They have landed only 18 commits thus far, which isn't a terrible number of commits, however at the same time it isn't the greatest number to be at right now. It is under par for where you would want to be, but that isn't entirely a bad thing as they await the possible commitment of multiple players.
They are targeting multiple positions, including the defensive line position group, which is an important position group overall when it comes to high school recruiting. So far in the 2026 class, the Wolfpack has landed the commitment of one guy on the defensive line. This simply is not enough, as at the minimum you would like to see the number at two with that barely getting by as good enough. The sweet spot at this time seems to be three defensive linemen per class.
One of their top targets on the line is Damaad Lewis. Lewis is a very talented prospect from the state of North Carolina, which is obviously a great sign for the Wolfpack, as he is an in-state prospect with tons of talent. It is no secret that the state of North Carolina is producing more talent day in and day out, which makes them one of the better programs when it comes to recruiting the state, as many kids want to stay home.
Lewis is a very talented prospect with offers from many different schools, however he only visited one school officially. The school he officially visited was the NC State Wolfpack, which confirms they are in good standing with the recruit. Lewis has football in his blood as he is the younger brother of a current NFL star.
He is the younger brother of Damien Lewis. Lewis is one of the outstanding players from the LSU Tigers' national championship team in the 2019 season. He was later drafted by the Seahawks in 2020. He is one of the better linemen in the country and has plenty of talent, but his brother has the chance to be just as good if not better than he was at the college level.
Lewis has yet to set his commitment date, but when he announces his commitment it is safe to say that the NC State Wolfpack will be on his radar as a possible team to commit to.