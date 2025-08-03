EXCLUSIVE: Wolfpack Commit Brady Sakowitz Shuts Down Recruitment
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have 18 commits at this time in their recruiting class, as they continue to recruit the best of the best with hopes of bringing these guys to Raleigh. Luckily for the North Carolina State Wolfpack, they have landed some of their best targets on their recruiting board, and landed some of these guys fairly early on. This includes a guy like Brady Sakowitz.
For those who don't know, Brady Sakowitz is one of the offensive line targets that the Wolfpack had on their board very early on. Sakowitz is a prospect from the state of Virginia, and resides in Richmond, Virginia at this time. He attends Trinity Episcopal School in the state of Virginia,a nd has held offers from many schools. One of the schools even being the Syracuse Orange, who offered the prospect back in May with hopes of him flipping.
He has been committed to the Wolfpack since October of 2024, as he didn't even want to wait for Halloween, and wanted to assure his spot was secured in the NC State recruiting class. He recently caught up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI to detail the latest.
"North Carolina State is willing to make changes; they aren’t satisfied with mediocrity," the talented commit stated when talking about his latest North Carolina State thoughts in his interview with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI. "I can’t wait for this season to show the changes they have made."
The talented prospect has held conversations with the staff, but which coaches has he been talking with the most? He went into more detail with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
'I talk to the O-line coaches, Coach Greene and Coach 2J, almost every day since I committed back in October."
The talented North Carolina State Wolfpack commit isn't a player you will have to worry about getting to campus, as he confirms some more good news for the NC State fans, as he will be attending some games, but how many? He detailed more information with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"I don’t have any visits set currently, but I plan on attending almost every home game."
It has been shut down officially by the talented prospect, who will end up signing with the North Carolina State Wolfpack.
"My recruitment is closed. I can’t wait to get to NC State in January to start the next chapter of my athletic career and life."