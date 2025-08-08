3-Star Recruit Lists NC State in Final Team Rankings
Three-star defensive linemen Dammad Lewis out of Ballantyne High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, listed NC State as one of his top five remaining schools. As Lewis has narrowed down the college programs he’d like to attend, the last five are Texas, Washington, North Carolina State, Texas A&M, and USC.
Damaad Lewis' Standing
Lewis, who currently attends Myers Park High School, comes in at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, and is currently ranked as a three-star prospect, being the 19th-ranked recruit in North Carolina. According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, he ranks 22nd best in North Carolina and 433rd nationally.
Lewis’s only reported official visit so far has been with North Carolina State, which was held on June 13th. The potential of Lewis being added to the team brings another body with a versatile play style into the defensive line room.
The scheme that the new defensive coordinator, D.J. Eliot, plans to run. Still, he may require some defensive linemen to play inside or out, depending on multiple factors, and Lewis can thrive in a unit like that, as he’s shown the ability to rush the passes inside and out.
His brother, Damien Lewis, is currently in the NFL, residing with the Panthers. Lewis was drafted in the 3rd round of the NFL draft and was a starter on the LSU 2019 championship team; NFL pedigree runs in the family.
For the complete outlook of the 2026 NC State recruiting class, Lewis, if he commits, would be the third defensive lineman the Wolfpack has recruited. According to On3, the Wolfpack has two defensive line recruits committed in Caremlo McKenize (IMG Academy) and Elijah Satchell (Eastside).
With 18 total commits, the Wolfpack 2026 class is slowly coming together. The team ranks 60th in the current national rankings, but 17th in the ACC rankings. All 18 commits currently are three-star recruits, and Lewis would make it 19. The Wolfpack have put together a solid class, but is it enough?
It’s still early, but having no four-star commits can raise concerns. The Wolfpack is one of four teams in the ACC that does not have a four-star commitment in their 2026 class. In-state rival North Carolina has 35 commits, with eight being four-stars.
