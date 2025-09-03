Dave Doeren Gives Critical Update on Wolfpack's Kicking Situation
RALEIGH, N.C. -- While NC State secured a 24-17 victory over East Carolina in the season opener, it wasn't a win without flaws.
First-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot and his unit excelled throughout the game. However, the defense was put in adverse situations throughout because the offense was unable to put the game away in the second half. The red zone proved to be problematic, primarily because of the Wolfpack's kicking game.
Head coach Dave Doeren opted to start redshirt freshman Nick Konieczynski in the game. The inexperienced kicker drilled his first field goal attempt, but missed both of his attempts in the second half. Doeren spoke about the kicking situation during his Monday press conference, providing updates on how the team will handle the essential position moving forward.
What did Doeren say?
Doeren was asked about the kicking situation and finally addressed what went into the decision to start Konieczynski despite his inexperience.
"It's a statistical thing through camp. You have a lot of kicks. You have a lot of situational kicks. You have game-ending kicks. And so it's just charting the makes, charting the misses, charting the 11-on-11 kicks, the kicks to win," Doeren said. "By the end of camp, [Konieczynski] was ahead. He went in, made his first kick, drilled it right down the middle, and that's what he did all through training camp
I mean, he was 91 percent over three weeks. And so you can't ignore what the guys do in practice. But you don't know how game day is going to be. And so, he's a young kid. He's a very talented kid."
Handling situations like the one NC State now faces with its kickers can be delicate. Doeren clearly didn't want to kill Konieczynski's confidence after his first real collegiate performance, but competition seems to have reopened between the redshirt freshman and graduate senior Kanoah Vinesett.
"We'll go through this week and continue to evaluate it," Doeren said. "But we expect that position to get back to where it was, to where these guys are accurate in making the kicks we expect them to make. "
Doeren reiterated that he's confident in both Konieczynski and Vinesett even after the opener.
"You just encourage them because they're talented," the coach said. "It's not like we're dealing with guys that can't kick the football and make kicks. They can and they have ... No different than any other sport when a guy is a little off."
It will remain unclear what Doeren and his staff will do until game day to preserve a competitive advantage over Virginia.
