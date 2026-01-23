Did the Wolfpack Plug the Holes It Needed To?

While the transfer portal is closed for new entries, players could still land in new homes in the next few days. NC State already did most of its work in the portal, bringing in a transfer class of 16 players for the 2026 roster. The hope is for those players to be integrated into the program over the next two months when the spring practice period opens.

The Wolfpack lost numerous key players to both graduation and the portal itself. The outgoing production placed some stress on the staff to be able to identify worthy successors in key areas of the roster, which the Pack did well. On this episode of the NC State Insider Podcast, host and lead beat writer Tucker Sennett discusses whether the program filled the necessary holes on the team.

Watch the new episode here

Who are NC State's top transfer additions?

Sep 20, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Kewan Lacy (5) runs the ball as Tulane Green Wave defensive end Harvey Dyson (5) and Tulane Green Wave defensive back Jack Tchienchou (1) attempt to make the tackle during the first quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

In terms of need, Harvey Dyson was one of the most crucial additions to the NC State roster. The team's two best pass rushers, Cian Slone and Sabastian Harsh, are bound for the professional ranks, so there was a tremendous amount of production to replace in that area. Dyson committed to the program after beginning his career at Texas Tech and spending a season at Tulane.

While playing with the Green Wave, Dyson racked up 36 tackles, including 11 tackles for loss. He led the American Conference with eight sacks, forced a pair of fumbles and even defended a pass. He finished as a Third-Team All-Conference selection in the American. Dyson offers NC State a true game wrecker and will immediately be the team's top option at the unique JACK linebacker spot.

Oct 16, 2025; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon (62) runs out onto the field before the start of the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | James Guillory-Imagn Images

After losing Jacarrius Peak to the transfer portal, the Wolfpack needed a new starting-caliber tackle. It scoured the portal before landing on ECU tackle Jimarion McCrimon, a player NC State faced twice within a year. He played both right and left tackle over the last two seasons. He and returner Teague Andersen should be a solid tandem on the edges of the line.

After earning first-team All-Conference honors for East Carolina in the American Conference in 2025, McCrimon looked ready for a step up in competition. He will get that opportunity with the Pack. At left tackle, McCrimon allowed just three sacks on 16 pressures in 2025. In true passing sets, he was only credited with one sack allowed from the left side. He is an instant starter for the Wolfpack's offensive line.

