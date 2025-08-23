NC State Commit Tristen Hill Gets First Win This Season
High school football has fully kicked off for many different teams, including this state of Georgia, where teams are now playing their second game of the season at this time, before many schools have even played their first game, or if they have, they just played their first game on Friday night.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack, for one, has many different commitments in the 2026 class from the state of Georgia, as one of their top commits in the class resides in the state of Georgia and plays at one of the most prestigious high schools in the state.
The talented prospect got off to a wrong start to the season as he and his program walked away with a huge loss in their first game against Roswell last week. The prospect that I am talking about is Tristen Hill.
Hill is a safety prospect from Peachtree Ridge High School and is one of the better players on the program and continues to be one of the better defense of backs in the state as they have one of the better defensive back courses in the state as a hole and continue to dominate many of the players that they play against however, they did struggle in the first week, which is a little bit, unlike them at this time, but they definitely got their revenge in the second week as they defeated one of the teams that they were expecting to have a good game, but defeated them very soundly.
That game came as Peachtree Ridge defeated Piper High School, which is a high school inside the state of Florida, for a Florida versus Georgia battle in which the Peach State team had their hands held hig,h a victorious showing, and one of the most important games of the season that isn't in the region that they play.
They traveled to the state of Florida just to pick up the victory as they walked away with a 31 to 6 victory in the end, which is very impressive for the school that continues to get better weekend and week out, and they will likely make a run down the schedule with some winds, even though they are playing some very tough opponents.
If the Wolfpack commit could continue to play the way that everyone expects him to, then the Wolfpack will be in great shape as they continue to improve their program on and off the field.
