Wolfpack's New Scheme Will Pay Dividends
North Carolina State is has gotten a lot of players on the defensive side of the ball that is looking to make their mark this season. That is a good thing for the team as they look to bounce back this season.
If the Wolfpack Football team wants to have a better season next year, they are going to have to do things better on both sides of the ball. Last season was not a good season for the Wolfpack, and they did not finish the season with a .500 record, and they also lost in their bowl game. That is something that they want to improve on next season. The Wolfpack needs a bounce-back season.
The unit next season that has to be better for the team to see an improvement overall is the defense. The defense did not play well all of last season. There were a lot of games where the defense did not give the offense a chance in the game. But now they are looking to fix that. It will be critical for the defense to get things going, especially early on in the season. It has to be done.
They now have another edge rusher that is looking to get after the quarterback in Cian Slone.
"After graduating from Rocklin, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Slone enrolled at Sacramento (Calif.) American River JUCO. During the 2021 season, Slone recorded 39 tackles," said Michael Clark of 247Sports. "He followed up with a massive sophomore campaign in 2022, tallying 84 tackles, including 22 for loss and 12 sacks and a forced fumble."
"Slone elected to enter the transfer portal back in January, and on April 5, he committed to the Wolfpack. The former Utah State standout joined the program in May."
"As I mentioned when I profiled fellow transfer Tra Thomas at No.14, the Edge position is very important in new defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot's scheme. But regardless of what the Pack runs under Eliot, it must generate a better pass rush this season. State registered 23 sacks last year, which was 14th in the ACC."
"Given he's an all-conference performer, Slone is among the Pack's most proven transfer additions in this offseason. Over the past two and half months, the vibe I've gotten behind the scenes is Slone's been one of the most impressive players from State's portal class when it comes to summer workouts, which is a good sign."
"If Slone's production is similar to last season at Utah State, he'll significantly improve State's pass rush, and be one of the Pack's best defensive players."