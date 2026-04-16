Don’t Panic: Why NC State’s Slow Portal Start Isn’t a Major Concern

RALEIGH — Justin Gainey and NC State are taking things slow, just 10 days into the transfer portal process. While that might not be entirely by design, it shouldn't be a major cause for concern, considering the Wolfpack isn't the only program in the country taking things somewhat slowly in the process. In fact, it might give the team an advantage.

The Pack has already added one player to the mix, earning a commitment from Christian Hammond , an All-WCC guard from Santa Clara. NC State is actively battling to retain talented guard Paul McNeil, one of the nation's best 3-point shooters, as well. The main reason the slow start isn't a major problem is the fact that the portal still has tons of sorting out to do.

More names are coming

NC State men's basketball coach Justin Gainey speaks at his introductory press conference in the Lenovo Center on April 1, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

There are over 1,000 players in the transfer portal already, but the top-tier names are flying off the shelves. Some programs, such as Louisville, engaged in early spending sprees, particularly in pursuit of size in the portal. That trend resulted from back-to-back titles being won by programs utilizing oversized, traditional lineups with a power forward and center, moving things back to an older brand of basketball than the positionless basketball that dominated for the prior decade.

While NC State waded into the waters with some of the high-end transfer targets, it never seemed to attack to the same level as some of these other schools did. The belief is that Gainey's NIL war chest is fairly solid when compared to the rest of the ACC, but that doesn't mean the program is going to attack in the same way as everyone else. But that's not the only explanation.

Tennessee associate basketball coach Justin Gainey tells players to sub in during an NCAA college basketball game against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 21, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The transfer portal is open until April 21 for new entries. This means there will more than likely be a second wave of players to jump in searching for new homes after the market shakes out a little bit. The Wolfpack is in no rush to build its roster hastily, instead doing an intense level of due diligence that Gainey indicated would be an important part of his process when he was hired.

Will Wade built his roster quickly, rushing to bring in high-major talent with NCAA Tournament experience without carefully vetting personality fits and willingness to compete for the program. Some misses in the portal led to the messy final month of the 2025-26 season, which may have contributed to Wade's decision to bolt after just one year. Gainey won't make the same mistake.