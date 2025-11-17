Elite Five-Star PG Includes NC State in Final Five
Five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr. has narrowed his recruitment to five schools. The Brooklyn native is the top-ranked point guard in the 2026 class and ranks No. 5 overall according to Rivals.
Deron Rippey Jr. Announces Top Five Schools
Rippey announced his final five schools via Rivals on November 16. Tennessee, NC State, Duke, Miami, and Texas remain in the hunt for the Blair Academy (NJ) star. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard has completed official visits to all five programs, most recently visiting NC State on November 6-7. He plans to commit before the end of 2025.
Last season's numbers tell the story. Rippey averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game while leading Blair Academy to a 24-4 record and a Prep Open State Tournament title. The New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year earned National Prep All-American honors on the strength of his two-way production.
His defensive intensity sets him apart. Evaluators praise his ability to pressure the ball full court and his explosive first step into the lane. The shooting has improved, as he hit 34% from three during Adidas 3SSB play with cleaner mechanics. At a USA Basketball training camp this fall, he dominated a scrimmage in front of scouts from 30 NBA teams.
The timeline points to a December decision. Each program brings something different, but personal relationships and immediate opportunity will likely drive his choice.
Where NC State Stands in Rippey's Recruitment
The Wolfpack holds a significant advantage through assistant Andrew Slater. Rippey made that clear in his interview with Rivals.
- "Andrew Slater and I've had a relationship with for like I think five plus years. He's been watching me since I was a little kid. So that definitely is important to me. And I feel like Will Wade has won everywhere he's went. No matter the stuff that he went through in the past, you know, I think he's a winning coach and that means something," he said.
That five-year foundation matters in recruiting. Wade's reputation for developing guards and winning at LSU, VCU, and Chattanooga backs up the pitch. NC State can offer a starting role immediately and substantial NIL support, positioning Rippey as the program's cornerstone from day one.
Duke looms as the primary competition. Jon Scheyer just signed an extension after sending five players to the NBA draft last year. The Blue Devils consistently produce first-round guards and sit just down the road. Tennessee's up-tempo system appeals to Rippey, plus he has a relationship with New York native Zakai Ziegler on the roster.
Miami counters with Jai Lucas, who developed those Duke lottery picks before joining the Hurricanes staff. Texas offers Sean Miller's coaching pedigree and a football-first culture that embraces all sports. Both schools present strong cases but lack the years of relationship-building that NC State has invested.
The decision comes down to comfort and opportunity. NC State has the longest runway and the clearest path to immediate minutes. Wade and Slater have put themselves in a position to land the top point guard in the class.
