Elliott Avent Breaks Down NC State Baseball's Latest Win Over ECU

RALEIGH — The 2026 season has been full of challenging chapters for NC State baseball. Whether it's injuries, inconsistencies, or just general shortcomings, things haven't clicked to the level many fans have come to expect throughout the lengthy career of head coach Elliott Avent. However, the Wolfpack is still battling, with Tuesday's result being more proof of that.

In its return to Raleigh, the Pack played to its ceiling rather than its floor, dominating East Carolina for a second time this season, ultimately winning 12-2 in eight innings. The opportunities for NC State to prove itself are starting to fade away, so wins like Tuesday's feel bigger than they might've earlier in the year. Avent knows that, too, but he also knows challenges remain.

Navigating injuries

Jun 18, 2013; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent (9) against the UCLA Bruins during the College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images | Bruce Thorson-Imagn Images

One major area of success for NC State in the Tuesday victory was the fact that it avoided overexerting its pitching staff. The Wolfpack got six shutout innings from a trio of freshmen relievers, spelling some of the overworked pitchers from extra work. With both Jacob Dudan and Ryan Marohn , the elite starting duo, on the shelf, keeping the live arms fresh for weekends is critical.

"It became freshman after freshman," Avent said of the effort Tuesday. "Everybody knows that without Dudan and Marohn, this has been tough. It's been a challenge. Guys are going to have to step up. You know, are they totally ready? Probably not at this stage in their career, but that's what we're asking them to do, and tonight, they were huge."

Shortstop Mikey Ryan runs the bases in NC State's 4-2 win over Boston College on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Courtesy of NC State Athletics

Avent also revealed that the team's regular starter at shortstop, Mikey Ryan , will miss the weekend series against Miami. Ryan hurt his ankle during the Saturday victory over Virginia Tech, sitting out for Sunday's loss and the midweek tilt with the Pirates. That forced freshman infielder Christian Serrano into the starting role. In his first collegiate start, Serrano tallied a pair of hits and played the field well.

"You're talking about a guy who is supposed to be a senior in high school who came here and forego the draft," Avent said. "I talked to his parents like, 'Are you sure that's what he wants to do?' His brother played here and loved college and loved it here and he wanted to follow that path... He goes out in his first start in college... I told him he'll never forget his first start."

Winning the rivalry

Jun 15, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Elliott Avent discusses a balk call with an umpire in the game against the Kentucky Wildcats during the eighth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

There was a certain satisfaction in the players and Avent when they addressed the media after Tuesday's win. While going on the road and beating ECU in the first matchup felt good, getting a season sweep against one of the primary in-state rivals just felt sweet for the Wolfpack in a season loaded with difficult moments. Avent, a strong believer in the traditions of NC State and the college experience, understands that more than most.

"It's one they'll never forget," he said of the win for his freshmen players. "The East Carolina - NC State rivalry is just very special. It's two really good teams... that love baseball. Baseball fits NC State and it fits East Carolina very well. From the first pitch of this game... It looked packed to me and it means a lot to the fans. It's a great rivalry, like I said."