Everything Rick Barnes Said About Justin Gainey, NC State

As the Tennessee Volunteers prepare for a heated battle in the Elite Eight, their associate head coach is emerging as a top candidate for the head coach opening at NC State. Justin Gainey, a former Wolfpack player, interviewed with NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan and other key members of the department in Chicago on Saturday.

His current boss, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes, took time during his press conference ahead of the team's matchup against the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region, the Michigan Wolverines, to address the rumors surrounding Gainey and NC State outright. The general feeling for Barnes was one of happiness for a coach that's helped him continue to grow Tennessee into a successful program consistently.

Barnes' press conference

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Rick Barnes during a press conference ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Barnes is a pro's pro and understands the nuances of the profession better than many college coaches. There aren't many better mentors in the sport for a coach like Gainey, hoping to be a head coach at the Power Conference level, than Barnes. To sweeten the pot for NC State , Barnes gave his current associate head coach about as strong an endorsement as possible.

"I hope he gets the job. I don't think there's anybody in the country that loves NC State more than Justin Gainey," Barnes said. "He's a North Carolina native. He went to NC State, played four years there, started four years. Helped win an ACC tournament. He has just incredible pride in his university. A terrific basketball coach."

Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey points during a NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gainey played for the Wolfpack from 1996 to 2000, walking away as one of the more prolific defensive players in the program's history. He's received support from other former NC State players over the last week after Will Wade's shocking exit and return to LSU, which left the Pack without a leader once again. It doesn't hurt that Barnes thinks Gainey is more than ready to be a head coach.

"If you come to our walk-throughs, like today or the other day, he scouted the last game. I don't say a whole lot because those guys have it," Barnes said. "Justin has an incredible feel for the game, really understands players. He works at it. Terrific recruiter. Understands the NIL era today. "

Associate head coach Justin Gainey is seen during an NCAA college basketball game between the Missouri Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers in Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Saturday Feb. 11, 2023. Missouri defeated Tennessee in the final second of the game, 86-85. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Gainey's profile as a recruiter could be a major benefit during the interview process. He was one of the top recruiters as an assistant with Arizona, helping them secure commitments from Nico Mannion, Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji during his stint in Tucson. He also helped Barnes get one of the nation's best freshmen to Knoxville just this season.

"He's that good. I've been with him through a lot of these games, and he recruited (Nate Ament)," Barnes said. "He was the lead recruiter on him. And just a phenomenal job. With all that said, one of the finest people I've ever been around and a beautiful family."

Tennessee guard Freddie Dilione V (1), associate head coach Justin Gainey and Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey (2) during a practice ahead of the team's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game against Creighton on Thursday, March 28, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Barnes, 71, may not have many years left coaching the Volunteers. Gainey figures to be a strong candidate to replace Barnes at Tennessee, should NC State pass on the assistant for a second-straight hiring process.

"If NC State knew what I knew, they would be begging him to be their next head coach," Barnes said. "Because he's ready not just for NC State, he's ready to be the head coach of the University of Tennessee or any school in the country."