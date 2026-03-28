Flight Tracking NC State During the Coaching Search

RALEIGH — The hunt for the next men's basketball coach at NC State is officially underway, with athletic director Boo Corrigan and other power brokers for Wolfpack athletics hitting the road Saturday to interview candidates for the opening left in the wake of Will Wade's ugly exit.

Two candidates jumped to the top of the list in the days since Wade submitted his resignation letter via email, later announcing his intention to return to LSU. NC State fans were some of the first to try flight tracking as early as 2006 and the trend is back in full swing. A private jet owned by "Seven Wolves LLC" has been on the move throughout Saturday, with NC State On SI monitoring the situation thoroughly.

Where has the jet been?

Josh Schertz meeting: ✅



Now, the NC State plane is bound for Chicago, presumably to meet with Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey, as the Vols prepare to face Michigan in the Elite Eight. pic.twitter.com/A4i7LL8noY — Tucker Sennett (@SennettTucker) March 28, 2026

The Cessna departed from the Raleigh Executive Jetport at approximately 8:42 A.M. on Saturday, bound for the Spirit of St. Louis Airport later in the morning. It landed in Missouri, where later reports confirmed that Corrigan and his team went to meet with Saint Louis University head coach Josh Schertz about the open position.

Several reports about the interview rolled in over the next few hours, with one indicating that no financials were discussed between Corrigan and Schertz. The Saint Louis coach recently agreed to an extension and will be difficult to pry out of his current role, but NC State wants him badly by all accounts.

Josh Schertz says after talking with NC State that no financial particulars were discussed and he will wait to see if an offer comes with numbers that are significantly better than SLU’s. — stu durando (@studurando) March 28, 2026

Corrigan and his team weren't done yet. They returned to the jet at the Spirit of St. Louis Airport and immediately plotted a course to Chicago, landing at Chicago Midway International Airport at approximately 2:18 P.M. later in the afternoon. The trip north was built around visiting with NC State alumnus and current Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey .

The Volunteers are in the midst of an impressive run through the NCAA Tournament, with their next game scheduled for Saturday night against the top seed in the Midwest region, Michigan. Gainey, a popular candidate amongst some fans and former Wolfpack players, has expressed interest in the job in the past and was in the mix before Corrigan and NC State hired Wade a year ago.

Tennessee associate head coach Justin Gainey points during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee State Tigers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 20, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NC State is still ironing out some of the financial ramifications of Wade's exit, including his buyout . The University Board of Trustees hosted an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the negotiations with Wade and LSU, which Corrigan earlier revealed culminated in a buyout of $4 million. Schertz's buyout is a reported $5 million, making it a bit of a wash for the Wolfpack from that point of view.

Still, Corrigan and his staff want to do their due diligence and interview a variety of different candidates, despite honing in on Gainey and Schertz more than anyone else.

This story will be updated as NC State's travel plans continue