EXCLUSIVE: NC State Target KJ Perry Breaks Down His Offer
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has done a great job when it comes to recruiting players in a plethora of different sports. One of the sports that they have done a great job in thus far when it comes to recruiting is the sport of basketball in both Men's and Women's basketball.
The NC State Wolfpack has high hopes of being able to land some commitments soon, as the official visit season for basketball is quickly approaching. The NC State Wolfpack have yet to land a commitment in the 2026 class, and that will likely change with Will Wade calling the shots in Raleigh. They have started to offer more and more prospects, including arguably one of the better combo guards in the country, who has yet to commit to a college program.
The player being discussed is KJ Perry. Perry is a very talented prospect from out west, who has hopes of building his basketball career at the next level. Perry is from the state of California, as he resides in the city of Pacific Palisades, California.
He has already started to receive many offers and interest, as he is building his list up more and more. Some of the teams that have already extended an offer to him include the North Carolina State Wolfpack, the BYU Cougars, the Fresno State Bulldogs, and many more.
He recently took the time to answer questions with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI, as he had the chance to discuss the offer and his current recruiting plans.
"The NC State offer means a lot, and I’m very blessed to be considered by Coach Wade and the staff," the North Carolina State Wolfpack target stated in his interview with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
The NC State Wolfpack target has high hopes for a possible visit, but has a date been set at this time?
"My team is still working on visits at the moment," the Wolfpack target stated when discussing a possible visit to the NC State Wolfpack, as there has yet to be a date that has been set for him and visiting any of the programs that has started to recruit him in his recruitment.
The NC State Wolfpack target has already started to look at what could be next in his recruitment.
"Next for my recruitment is just choosing the best fit to showcase my talent and passion for the game of basketball."
