EXCLUSIVE: Tai Phillips Talks NC State Offer
The North Carolina State Wolfpack have been looking to offer and target many different recruits, as they have many different players on their board in a plethora of different classes.
One of the players that they have been targeting as of recent is Tai Phillips. Phillips is an extremely talented running back prospect from the state of North Carolina, as the in-state prospect resides in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Cape Fear High School star has had plenty of success in his recruitment recently, including the offer from the Wolfpack.
This is something he would catch up with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about, and detailed many key details. Some of the things he detailed is his offer, who offered him, and what his next steps look like at this time.
“Getting an offer from NC State is a true blessing for me. I’ve always watched them growing up as a kid, I love what they are doing now with their running backs and it would be a great opportunity to be somewhere close to home,” the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI about his North Carolina State offer.
He would then discuss which coach he has communicated with when it comes to his offer and more. Luckily for him, multiple coaches has communicated with him, including the head football coach Dave Doeren.
“Coach Doeren himself gave me the scholarship and both him and Coach Goebbel just tell me to keep working hard block out a lot of the outside noise and obstacles and they’ll be watching me.”
There are many teams that want him to visit this season, but he is looking into many options currently. This includes NC State, who will likely see him on campus this fall.
“I will definitely be visiting this fall for game days. I am excited to watch pack football in live action!”
The talented recruit is looking forward to his recruiting steps ahead of him, but he details what could be next as well as how he is remaining hungry instead of complacent despite the early success.
“I’m extremely blessed about where I’m at recruiting wise, but that isn’t going to make me complacent. I’m still not the best version of myself and I’m working on getting better each and every day. But all I can do is trust in God’s plan because he knows what my future holds.”