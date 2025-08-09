EXCLUSIVE: Keland Shelton Names NC State Standout Coach
The North Carolina State Wolfpack has done a great job in the recruitment of Keland Shelton. Shelton is an exceptional athlete with a lot of different great traits that he carries and uses at the high school level.
The North Carolina State Wolfpack is hopeful to build a great class, with many different recruits becoming some of the better players in the nation. The Wolfpack has done a good job when it comes to identifying these guys like Shelton, who is arguably the best 2027 wide receiver prospect in the state of North Carolina.
He has detailed why the NC State Wolfpack is in a good spot.
"Coach DJ Eliot does a good job with texting me every other week with videos and graphics, basically trying to give me a little feel of what NC State is about. So I would say as of right now with NC State I’m in the most contact with Coach Dj. We don’t have the best relationship right now because the communication isn’t consistent, but hopefully that will grow," the Wolfpack target stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
There is a school that is standing out the most.
"Right now the school that is recruiting me the most has to be Tennessee, I’ve been up there a lot and have a decent relationship with everyone on the staff, they Text me consistently, I’ve had staff phone calls with them, they send me mail, everything just feels right about Tennessee and the recruiting process with them. I’m also hearing from a lot of big schools though, I may not have an offer from Ole Miss as of right now but they are on me heavy as well, I’m currently working on locking in a date with them aswell to visit, Coach Weslee told me that I was a priority target for them so definitely look forward to that relationship."
What's Next?
What is next for the talented prospect in his recruitment?
"Really, what’s next for me in the recruitment process is being patient, it’s a lot of schools in contact with me right now waiting to see what I’m gonna do this upcoming season, which is fine but I love communication over anything, any school that isn’t consistently talking to me will be cut off mid season."
The Wolfpack needs to keep pushing for the talented prospect, and if they are going to land him, then they will need Coach Eliot to continue to stand out.