EXCLUSIVE: Aiden Smalls Talks NC State Updates
The North Carolina State Wolfpack continue to do their job at a very high level as they've been able to land multiple different prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, including one of the more popular names in the class who plays for one of the better teams in the state of North Carolina, as he plays for the Clayton Comets.
That player is Aiden Smalls. Smalls is a very talented athlete with a lot of potential, which has led many schools to hope for a flip.
Smalls recently detailed all of this information in an interview with North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
"I feel locked in with my decision, and I’m focused on continuing to grow as a player and as a person so that when I get on campus, I can contribute to the team right away," the talented prospect stated when speaking to North Carolina State Wolfpack On SI.
The talented commit would then detail which coaches he is speaking to the most as well as how these conversations are going, despite him being committed.
"I talk with Coach Doeren pretty often, and those conversations have been great. He’s really straightforward and supportive, and it feels like he genuinely cares about me as a person, not just as a player. We talk about football, but also life in general, and that’s one of the reasons I feel so comfortable with him and the staff."
Will Smalls be visiting the NC State Wolfpack or will he be avoiding taking visits?
"No plans right now, but maybe in the future. I go to NC State pretty often, so I already feel very familiar with the school, the campus, and the environment. It feels comfortable being there."
The talented prospect is one of the main players to know in the class, which is something tha6 leads to him being recruited by other schools.
"Yeah, there are still some schools that reach out. They’re basically just telling me they like my game and that I’d be a good fit in their program. I respect that and I listen, but right now my focus is on NC State. That’s where I feel at home, and that’s where I see myself."
The talented prospect would then detail how his main focus is with the Wolfpack.
"My main priority is NC State, and making sure I keep building those relationships and preparing myself for what’s ahead."
