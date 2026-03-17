Film Study: Why NC State Should Beat Texas This Time

DAYTON, Ohio — All the way back in November, NC State faced off against Texas in the consolation final of the Southwest Maui Invitational. The Longhorns held off the Wolfpack in a 102-97 shootout, further sinking the Pack into a defensive hole it struggled to crawl out of for much of the season. With the calendar flipped to March, Texas and NC State are set to meet again at the First Four.

Both teams suffered similar issues down the stretch of the regular season, although the Wolfpack won a game in the ACC Tournament, regaining some positive momentum before a hard-fought loss to Virginia in the quarterfinal. On the other hand, Sean Miller's Longhorns lost five of their last six games, including a first-round upset in the SEC Tournament at the hands of Ole Miss.

NC State guard Quadir Copeland taking in the UD Arena a day before the First Four matchup against Texas. @WolfpackOnSI pic.twitter.com/SHH5UPZLyt — Tucker Sennett (@SennettTucker) March 16, 2026

NC State is ready for revenge and doesn't want the first season under coach Will Wade to end in Dayton. After coming into the year with high expectations, that's a reasonable feeling for the group to hold. Getting over the hump against the Longhorns won't be easy, however, but months later, the Wolfpack is a different team with some more clarity on both ends of the floor.

Key takeaways from the Maui loss

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Tre Holloman (5) brings the ball up court against the Virginia Cavaliers during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The primary reason the Wolfpack lost to the Longhorns the first time was the fact that Texas buried 16 shots from beyond the 3-point line, seven of them coming from veteran guard Jordan Pope. 3-point defense was an issue all season long for NC State, as the team got tagged for some scoring eruptions by opponents all season long.

NC State tried some different things in the final two weeks of the season, switching in and out of a zone that forced poorer 3-point shooting teams into tougher shots. The crux of the issue is communication, as the team struggles to get organized in the switch-centric man defense it plays the majority of the time. Wade will throw something unique at Texas, especially with all the time to prepare.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) brings the ball up the court in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I think it's just about being the aggressors," freshman guard Matt Able said. "It's a mindset shift. Those are the big things, along with transition defense, probably. Those are probably the big things that I think are going to be a lot different in this game."

Senior guard Tre Holloman joined Able in that sentiment, but wouldn't give away too much about the team's game plan ahead of the First Four matchup in an effort to preserve any surprises the Wolfpack has in store for Texas on Tuesday. The consensus around the locker room on Monday was more confidence and a different approach was coming against Texas in the second try.

Challenges posed by the Longhorns

Mar 16, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Sean Miller walks the court during a practice session ahead of the first four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Many, like ESPN's Jay Bilas, will point to Texas' advantage from a size perspective in Tuesday's game as a reason that the Longhorns will walk away with a second win over NC State. The Wolfpack dealt with size mismatches all season long, handling some better than others. Miller's squad gets offensive rebounds on 35.7% of its possessions, which could be problematic, but the Pack improved its rebounding effort during the ACC Tournament.

The Texas bigs all dealt with foul trouble in the first game. Against Pittsburgh and Virginia, the Wolfpack was able to get crucial players on the bench for both teams by driving more aggressively and playing through the contact. Finding a way to do that in Dayton is critical. Dailyn Swain poses some issues, averaging 17.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game at 6-foot-8, making him a key matchup for Ven-Allen Lubin.

Mar 7, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) reacts to a basket during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Texas improved its 3-point shooting during conference play, bumping it up to 36.2% from downtown. Finding a way to slow down shooters like Pope, Simeon Wilcher and Chendall Weaver will be difficult, but an increased emphasis on communication in the half-court will help NC State.