Will Wade Offers Blunt Reaction to First Four News

RALEIGH — Will Wade sat in the Lenovo Center media room after NC State blew a late seven-point lead to Miami on Feb. 14. When asked if the 77-76 loss would help prepare his team for the fires of postseason play and the NCAA Tournament, Wade scoffed and offered an honest opinion of where his team stood in that moment.

“Oh shoot, we’re a long way from the NCAA tournament,” Wade said. “This team…we lost to Georgia Tech. I mean, damn. We’re skipping way ahead if we’re worrying about the NCAA tournament. I hope we can get to Dayton.”

A month and a day later, Wade proved to be the Wolfpack's very own Nostradamus, as his team's name was called as part of the First Four in Dayton, Ohio, during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday. It came somewhat surprisingly, but the coach flipped a switch as soon as his team knew its fate and began working on making a run.

"I'm shocked by going to Dayton, but look, we did it to ourselves," Wade said. "I told our guys there's no victims in the room. We have a Quad 4 loss to Georgia Tech. We didn't handle business down the stretch. We're fortunate to be in. We're happy to be in."

Watch Wade's Selection Sunday press conference

Where Wade and the Wolfpack go from here

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The up-and-down nature of the season for the Wolfpack ultimately landed it in an uncomfortable position. The short turnaround and trip to Dayton is a massive disappointment, but Wade said it best an hour after the Wolfpack heard its name called. The team did it to itself, losing games to Notre Dame and Georgia Tech, both of which missed the ACC Tournament.

"If we don't have a Quad 4 loss and if we play better and we win the games that we're supposed to win ... There's no victim here," Wade said. "There's no woe is us, woe is NC State, we got screwed. There's none of that. We did it to ourselves. If we wanted a better outcome, then we should've had better results. ... It's a good life lesson. Everything you do matters."

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack players react to the loss during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Many programs are elated to learn that they've ended up in the NCAA Tournament field on Selection Sunday. The 11-seed news didn't produce the same effect for the Wolfpack. Wade was asked what the room looked like when NC State heard its destination was Dayton. His answer was short.

"There wasn't a word said," Wade explained.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Will Wade reacts in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Wolfpack's March Madness journey will get underway in Dayton on Tuesday, as it is set to face fellow 11-seed Texas in a rematch of the consolation championship in the Maui Invitational. Everything is ahead of Wade and NC State now and it can't afford to dwell on the fact that the road starts with the First Four.