First Four Loss Ends College Careers for Key Wolfpack Seniors

DAYTON, Ohio — When the horn sounded and Texas stormed the court at UD Arena victorious, NC State's first season under coach Will Wade came to a gut-wrenching end. The Wolfpack, led by four senior starters, fought all the way back down the stretch, cutting the Longhorn lead to just one point before Tramon Mark buried a mid-range jumper to take a two-point lead.

The loss marks the end of the line for several seniors who arrived in Raleigh with Wade in hopes of starting what could still be a successful tenure for the coach with NC State. Things didn't go according to plan in key moments and the rebuilding process is well underway already, according to the coach, but he'll have to do it without some key seniors on their way out the door.

Lubin goes down swinging

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) plays the ball defended by Texas Longhorns forward Nic Codie (10) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

NC State marked the fourth school in as many years for forward Ven-Allen Lubin . Wade brought Lubin in from rival North Carolina and repeatedly twisted the knife as the undersized but rock-solid forward turned into one of the Wolfpack's guiding hands in his lone season in Raleigh. The Tuesday loss was especially hard for Lubin, who put his body on the line for the Wolfpack all year long.

"Just Disbelief in how this game ended and how this season just ended," Lubin said. "We wish that it would've been different... It's just really hard to see ourselves going out like this, knowing that this is going to be our last time playing with this group of players and group of men."

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) dribbles defended by NC State Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin (22) in the second half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The forward finished the game with just six points and five rebounds, as he dealt with foul trouble for most of the second half. It became a bitter end to what was a remarkable season for the big man. Now, Lubin will likely explore professional opportunities after proving himself as a consistent force and high-quality leader.

One last try for Williams

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) dribbles the ball defended by Texas Longhorns forward Dailyn Swain (3) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For senior forward Darrion Williams , the First Four offered one final chance for redemption after a highly inconsistent season in Raleigh. The Texas Tech transfer arrived at NC State with massive expectations and mostly came up short of them, especially after earning preseason ACC Player of the Year honors.

The streaky scorer chose to return to college after exploring NBA draft opportunities after the 2024-25 season. His collegiate career ended in Dayton on Tuesday, as he scored a team-high 21 points, but couldn't will his team to victory. Williams has been a frequent part of mock drafts in the second round despite his shortcomings in the 2025-26 season.

Copeland comes up short

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) controls the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Throughout the entire year, Quadir Copeland was essentially an extension of his head coach on the court, conducting the Wolfpack with fire and fury from the point guard position. He joined his coach in Raleigh after a year together at McNeese State and proved himself to be one of the most impactful transfers in the country. Other than a tournament win at McNeese, Copeland never got to experience a real run through March.

The senior guard battled for 40 minutes, slithering his way through the Texas defense, trying to will his team to a victory. He scored 16 points and hauled in eight rebounds. His strong final season likely earned him some looks from NBA scouts, but only time will tell what the future holds for the Wolfpack's fiery guard.