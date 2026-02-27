Dayton vs. George Washington Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Friday, Feb. 27

The top two seeds in the A-10 Conference Tournament are all but locked up between Saint Louis and VCU, but Dayton and George Washington can still improve their standing.

The two teams will face each other on Friday night. The Flyers are coming into the game ripping off four straight wins, including their most recent win against the nationally ranked Saint Louis Billikens. Can they get a fifth straight win tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Dayton vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Dayton +3.5 (-110)

George Washington -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dayton +155

George Washington -188

Total

OVER 152.5 (-110)

UNDER 152.5 (-110)

Dayton vs. George Washington How to Watch

Date: Friday, February 27

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Charles E. Smith Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Dayton Record: 19-9 (10-5 in A-10)

George Washington Record: 16-12 (7-8 in A-10)

Dayton vs. George Washington Betting Trends

Dayton is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 11-5 in Dayton's last 16 games

Dayton is 14-4 ATS in its last 18 games vs. George Washington

George Washington is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games

The OVER is 10-5 in the last 15 meetings between these two teams

Dayton vs. George Washington Key Player to Watch

Rafael Castro, F - George Washington Revolutionaries

Rafael Castro has been fantastic for George Washington this season. He's leading the Revolutionaries in points per game (15.9), rebounds (8.9), steals (1.9), and blocks (1.5). He scored just eight points in the first game against Dayton, his season-low. He has to have a better performance in the rematch if George Washington wants to win.

Dayton vs. George Washington Prediction and Pick

These two teams may have very different records, but George Washington clears Dayton in several statistics. For starters, the Revolutionaries rank 34th in effective field goal percentage at 55.4%, including a 59.1% on their home court. By comparison, Dayton ranks 148th in that metric at 52%, including a 49.7% when playing on the road.

Not only that, but George Washington has a stylistic advantage as well. 46.7% of the Revolutionaries' shots come from three-point range, which ranks 36th in the country. Now, they get to face a Dayton team that has done a terrible job of defending the perimeter this season, allowing teams to shoot 36.1% from three-point range.

George Washington is going to get the ball to drop from three-point range on their way to winning and covering the spread.

Pick: George Washington -3.5 (-110)

