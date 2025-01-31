Coveted Edge Rusher Meets With NC State Football Defensive Coordinator
Recently named Wolfpack defensive coordinator DJ Eliot was in Charlotte on Thursday. One reason for his trip was to spend time with West Mecklenburg High School junior standout Elijah Littlejohn and the 2026 NC State football target's family.
Almost a year to the date after receiving his offer out of Raleigh, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound four-star edge/outside linebacker posted the following photo from Eliot's visit:
Just a few hours earlier, Littlejohn announced that he'll be in Raleigh to tour the NC State football program on Saturday.
In the eyes of 247Sports, Elijah Littlejohn stacks up at No. 227 overall in the 2026 cycle, No. 20 among edge rushers, and No. 14 in North Carolina. The explosive talent's early offer sheet has grown to well over two dozen, including the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Michigan, South Carolina, Ole Miss, and the Wolfpack's rival, UNC.
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his cohorts have secured commitments from two 2026 recruits thus far in Reagan High School (N.C.) three-star quarterback Jacob Smith and Trinity Episcopal School (Va.) three-star offensive tackle Brady Sakowitz.
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football recruiting news.