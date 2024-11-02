Fitting Alpha Wolf Starters for NC State Football vs. Stanford
Less than 60 hours before the NC State basketball team tips off its regular season campaign, returning Wolfpack hoopsters Michael O'Connell, Jayden Taylor, and Ben Middlebrooks will be on Wayne Day Family Field ahead of the NC State football home game against the Stanford Cardinal (2-6, 1-4 ACC) in Carter-Finley Stadium at noon ET Saturday (ACC Network).
The graduate guard, senior guard, and senior forward will be serving as the Alpha Wolf Starters.
That means they'll be on the mic pregame to get Carter-Finley's 19th straight sellout crowd ready to cheer on the gridiron Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3 ACC) as Dave Doeren's bunch looks to record back-to-back wins for the first time this season after beginning the year with lofty hopes at No. 24 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
NC State football is fresh off a bye week after picking up an encouraging 24-23 road victory over the Cal Golden Bears on Oct. 19. This Saturday's showdown in Raleigh marks the first-ever meeting between the Wolfpack and Cardinal.
As for Michael O'Connell, Jayden Taylor, and Ben Middlebrooks, key contributors to the 2023-24 Wolfpack's memorable ride to the ACC Tournament title and Final Four appearance in the seventh season of the Kevin Keatts era, they're gearing up to battle the visiting USC Upstate Spartans in the Lenovo Center at 7 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network Extra).
