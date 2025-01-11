Former Four-Star Recruit Commits to NC State Football Over UNC
NC State football head coach Dave Doeren and his staff needed to secure a few quality linebackers from this year's portal. Now, as of Friday evening, they've landed two, as one-year Alabama player Sterling Dixon joined another recent pledge, former Norfolk State sophomore AJ Richardson, in becoming a Wolfpack transfer prize.
ALSO READ: Surging Running Back CJ Givers Confirms NC State High On List
Dixon revealed his commitment on social media after wrapping up his visit to NC State the same day.
Making the latest pickup even sweeter for Doeren & Co. is the fact that Sterling Dixon checked out the archrival UNC Tar Heels the day before pledging allegiance to the NC State football program. He entered the transfer portal last week, ultimately landing offers from the Wolfpack and Tar Heels, along with Minnesota, Liberty, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Houston.
The 6-foot-3, 211-pound versatile talent, a former four-star prep out of Spanish Fort High School (Ala.) who arrived at Alabama ranking No. 202 overall and No. 18 among edge rushers on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, saw snaps in only four games for the Crimson Tide. So, Dixon will move to Raleigh with four years of eligibility remaining.
As things stand, the NC State football transfer haul stacks up at No. 52 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 11 in the ACC.
ALSO READ: Two NC State Coaches Visit Premier 2026 Defensive Lineman
Stay tuned to NC State Wolfpack On SI for more NC State football transfer portal news.