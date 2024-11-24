All Wolfpack

Former NC State Football Quarterback Takes Over Minutemen

Lopsided loss at Georgia aside, NC State football alum Shane Montgomery had a promising first week as an interim head coach.

Former NC State football quarterback Shane Montgomery
The UMass Minutemen (2-9), under the direction of interim head coach and late-1980s NC State football signal caller Shane Montgomery since the program parted ways with Don Brown on Monday, suffered a 59-21 road loss to the No. 8-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (9-2) on Saturday afternoon.

There's no shame in that. After all, the Georgia victory marked the Bulldogs' 30th in a row at home, the longest active home winning streak among all FBS schools.

And it appears that the 57-year-old Montgomery, who joined UMass this year as the offensive coordinator, had his squad well-prepared to face the SEC powerhouse and College Football Playoff hopeful.

His Minutemen enjoyed a 107-yard rushing performance by Jalen John and churned 226 yards on the ground as a group.

That's not to mention the fact UMass scored first in the contest, putting together a 10-play, 75-yard opening touchdown drive with Montgomery calling the plays. Plus, the Minutemen found paydirt again in the second quarter via a 14-play, 75-yard charge down the field, and the offense came out of the gates in the third quarter with a 75-yarder scoring strike through the air.

Shane Montgomery, who began his coaching career as an NC State football graduate assistant after earning All-ACC Second Team honors in 1989 and becoming a two-time bowl MVP, looks to notch his first win as interim head coach — 17-31 as head coach at Miami (Ohio) from 2005 to 2008 — when UMass wraps up its 2024 campaign at home against fellow FBS Independent UConn (7-4).

Kickoff between the Minutemen and Huskies is set for noon ET next Saturday (ESPN+).

