NC State Football Enters Fray for Zippy Dual-Sport Sensation
On Tuesday, just two days after Columbus High School (Texas) senior running back Grayson Rigdon first revealed on social media that his decision date is set for Monday, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound three-star advertised a late offer in his recruitment. It came from NC State football running backs coach Todd Goebel, as Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack staff became Rigdon's first ACC suitor.
Rigdon, No. 138 at his position on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, was previously down to a top seven of Wyoming, New Mexico, Tennessee State, Tarleton, Missouri State, Abilene Christian, and North Texas.
Now, though, he's set to check out the NC State football program on an official visit this weekend. So, it's safe to assume the Wolfpack recruiting team is suddenly a top contender.
Before transferring to Columbus for his senior year, Grayson Rigdon, an Air Force commit before backing out of that pledge in early September, became the Texas Class 1A Player of the Year while powering Benjamin High School to a 15-0 record and its third consecutive state title.
Plus, Rigdon shined for the Benjamin basketball squad as a junior. The speed-demon point guard did so to the tune of an eye-popping 45.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 6.0 steals per game en route to becoming a finalist for Texas Basketball Player of the Year hardware.
His impressive efforts as a hoopster included one 72-point outing, and he ended his junior campaign with the No. 1 scoring average in the country.
