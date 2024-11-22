NC State Football Woes Continue, Bowl Game Seems Doubtful
No matter what happens from here on out, NC State football will finish the 2024 campaign with its worst record since 2019. The Wolfpack (5-6, 2-5 ACC), No. 24 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, is leaving Atlanta on Thursday night with a 30-29 loss to the unranked Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-4, 5-3 ACC) in tow.
Turnovers proved costly. Unsurprisingly, as has routinely been the case this year, the Wolfpack found a way to lose when it mattered most:
Now, NC State has dropped two straight, including a 29-19 home loss to the Duke Blue Devils prior to a bye week, and four of its past six.
So, all of the NC State football squad's postseason hopes lie in the road showdown against the UNC Tar Heels (6-4, 3-3 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 30 (ACC Network). And momentum is not on the Pack's side.
Considering the preseason hype, should Dave Doeren's 12th Wolfpack bunch fall to Mack Brown's Tar Heels, who are enjoying a late-season charge via their three-game winning streak, the team in Raleigh shall go down as one of the biggest underperformers in program history.
Simple as that. Indeed, there's no sense in sugarcoating anything at this point.
NC State was the only ACC squad in the Triangle to begin the year in the AP Top 25. But the Blue Devils, who notched their sixth win five weeks ago, and Tar Heels, who improved to 6-4 via a home win over Wake Forest on Saturday night, may well be the only ones to achieve bowl eligibility. Ouch.
