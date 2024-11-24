UNC Football Recruiting Efforts Look to Be Crumbling
And then there were only 10. Following Gainesville High School (Ga.) four-star offensive tackle Alex Payne's flip from the Tar Heels to USC, which he announced on Friday, that's how many 2025 recruits remain committed to UNC football head coach Mack Brown and his staff.
Of course, UNC's disheartening 41-21 road loss to the Boston College Eagles (6-5, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday afternoon, dropping the 2024 Tar Heels to 6-5 overall and 3-4 against conference foes, probably doesn't help matters moving forward.
Payne's decommitment marks the program's fourth within the past five weeks. Two others were of the composite four-star variety, of which there are only two still on board with UNC in East Forsyth High School (N.C.) quarterback Bryce Baker and Cooper High School (Ky.) defensive lineman Austin Alexander.
Much to the annoyance of a seemingly enlarging slice of the fanbase, Brown recently said that he plans to remain the Tar Heels' head coach beyond this season. Meanwhile, signs suggest that many preps no longer like what the 73-year-old and his cohorts are selling.
The UNC football recruiting class has fallen to No. 78 in the country, per 247Sports, and No. 16 among the 17 ACC schools. Plus, the Tar Heels' 10 commits in the cycle are now the fewest in the conference.
